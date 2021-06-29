3 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex continued its streak of single-digit COVID-19 case increases on Tuesday, and the number of fully vaccinated residents rose past 150,000.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three new cases of COVID-19, in line with a recent trend. For the past two weeks, the number of new cases has been below 10 for all but three days.

Overall, 59 cases are active, six of which involve the more contagious variants of concern.

Fourteen people are now in hospital with COVID-19, up from 11 Monday.

While case counts have fallen, the vaccination rate has risen, with the number of people who have received their second dose rising by nearly 4,600 since Monday's update.

Currently, 150,002 people are fully vaccinated and 272,513 residents have received at least one dose.

There are two outbreaks active in Windsor-Essex, one at a manufacturing workplace in Lakeshore, and one at the Downtown Mission.

Who is eligible for a 2nd dose?

Any adult in Windsor-Essex who received a first dose of an mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech) on or before June 2 is able to book a second COVID-19 appointment at one of the five mass vaccination sites, or through a participating pharmacy or primary-care provider. Youth, however, are eligible for second doses two months after vaccination only.

Anyone who received the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine as their a dose can book a second dose of choice at least eight weeks later.

Anyone 12 and older is eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for their first dose. Full details are available at WEvax.ca.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton

Chatham-Kent Public Health and Lambton Public Health each reported one additional COVID-19 case on Tuesday.

In Chatham-Kent, the active case count stands at four, while Sarnia-Lambton has 38 ongoing cases.