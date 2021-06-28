Over 40% of Windsor-Essex adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19

More than 40 per cent of adults in Windsor-Essex are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and the southwestern Ontario region's medical officer of health expects the number to exceed 50 per cent by next week.

"With more and more people vaccinated, we can certainly look forward to a two-dose summer for all of us," Dr. Wajid Ahmed said during a briefing on Monday.

"I truly believe that we have survived the worst of the pandemic."

As of Monday, 41.7 per cent of Windsor-Essex adults are fully vaccinated, and 74.1 per cent have had either one or two doses, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU). Over the weekend, the region surpassed the milestone of having more people fully vaccinated than partially protected against COVID-19.

The public health unit also reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 59 cases are active overall.

Despite the relatively low number of active cases in the community, 11 people with COVID-19 remain in hospital.

Walk-in clinics

This week, two walk-in vaccination clinics are being hosted at UHC — Hub of Opportunities, formerly known as the Unemployed Help Centre. The clinics are taking place Monday and Wednesday at 6955 Cantelon Dr. Full details are available here.

As well, the health unit is offering dedicated youth vaccination times from 11 a.m. to noon ET Tuesday and Wednesday at three mass vaccination sites:

WFCU Centre in Windsor.

Libro Credit Union Centre in Amherstburg.

Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington.

WECHU chief executive officer Theresa Marentette said that when Devonshire Mall opens up on Wednesday as Ontario enters Step 2 of the province's COVID-19 reopening plan, there will be special walk-in appointment times announced for youth at the vaccination site in the former Sears space.

The youth vaccination efforts come as the rate among those 12 to 17 continues to lag behind other populations.

According to the health unit's website, 46.2 per cent of youth have received one dose, while among 18- to 24-year-olds, the group with the second lowest vaccination rate, the proportion is 61.8 per cent.

2 outbreaks active

As of Monday's update, there are two outbreaks active in Windsor-Essex:

A manufacturing workplace in Lakeshore.

The Downtown Mission shelter for those experiencing homelessness.

Ahmed said the shelter outbreak declaration was made as a precaution.

Rev. Ron Dunn, executive director of the organization, told CBC News that a staff member has tested positive.

Who is eligible for a vaccine?

As of Saturday, any adult in Windsor-Essex who received a first dose of an mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech) on or before June 2 is able to book a COVID-19 appointment at one of the five mass vaccination sites, or through a participating pharmacy or primary-care provider. Youth, however, are eligible for second doses two months after vaccination only.

Anyone who received the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine as their a dose can book a second dose of choice at least eight weeks later.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported an increase of two new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. Just three cases remain active in the municipality. There are no ongoing outbreaks and one person in hospital.

In Sarnia-Lambton, there are 40 active cases, two of them added on Monday. One outbreak is ongoing.