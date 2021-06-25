Vaccine eligibility to expand, as Windsor-Essex sees 5 new COVID-19 cases: WECHU

As of Saturday morning, more people will be eligible to book a second dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, the Windsor Essex County Health Unit reported on Friday.

Beginning June 26 at 8 a.m., Windsor-Essex residents who received a first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before June 2, will be eligible to book an appointment for a second dose at a designated vaccination clinic, pharmacy or primary care provider.

Residents 18 years or older must have at least 28 days between their first and second dose.

On June 29 and 30, between 11 a.m. and noon, youth aged 12 to 17 can book an appointment to receive their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at one of three mass vaccination clinics in the region:

WFCU Centre at 8787 McHugh Street, Windsor.

Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre at 249 Sherk Street, Leamington.

Libro Credit Union Centre at 3295 Meloche Road, Amherstburg.

Timeslots are by appointment only and no walk-ins will be allowed. The health unit said they encourage those under 16 tp be accompanied by an adult or guardian.

Appointments can be booked through the online booking system or by calling 226-773-2200.

5 new cases reported

The health unit reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no new deaths.

A workplace has been declared as under outbreak in the manufacturing sector located in Lakeshore. It has preliminarily been identified as a variant of concern.

Windsor-Essex has 56 active cases — 12 of these cases are connected to variants of concern.

Seven people are currently in hospital, including five people who are in the intensive care unit.

Vaccination rates

According to the health unit, more than 30 per cent of the Windsor-Essex population has been fully vaccinated with 132,299 residents having received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Roughly 271,047 Windsor-Essex residents have received at least one vaccine dose. A total of 403,306 doses have been administered in the region.

To find out your eligibility for a first or second dose or to book an appointment through the health unit, visit wevax.ca.