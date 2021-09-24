Windsor-Essex public health reports 33 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new outbreaks

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

Among the new cases announced Friday, 14 were contracted from close contacts of confirmed cases, 11 were community acquired — meaning the source is unknown — one case is connected to an outbreak and eight cases are still under investigation.

There are currently 302 active cases in the region with 190 identified as variants of concern.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,473 confirmed cases since the first reported case, and 451 people have died.

The health unit reported 19 individuals are currently in hospital — a decrease of six individuals from Thursday.

26 outbreaks

There are currently 26 outbreaks declared in Windsor-Essex, with the majority related to the workplace.

A new outbreak was declared at The Village at St. Clair, a long-term care home. Two residents have been confirmed to have cases of COVID-19.

Both Berkshire Care Centre and La Chaumiere Retirement Residence remain in outbreak status.

All three locations have identified cases of the delta variant.

Two community outbreaks have been declared, one at St. Clair College and one at The Salvation Army. Both locations have identified cases of the delta variant.

The following seven schools have outbreaks of the virus:

Ford City Public School.

St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School.

St. Anne Catholic High School.

Sandwich Secondary School.

Al-Hijra Academy.

Cardinal Carter Catholic Secondary School.

St. Joseph's Catholic High School.

All of the schools except one — Ford City Public School — have identified cases of the delta variant.

The number of outbreaks connected to workplaces in the region has risen by one since Thursday and stands at 14:

Seven workplaces are in the agricultural sector.

Four workplaces are in the health care and social assistance sector.

Two workplaces are in the manufacturing sector.

One case is in the fitness and recreational sports centre sector.

The health unit reported 82 per cent of eligible residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 76 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

In Chatham-Kent, 13 new cases were reported, and one new death. There are a total of 112 cases active.

On Friday, two new outbreaks were declared for a total of six.

There are 13 new cases in Sarnia-Lambton and one new death. According to the Lambton public health unit, the individual was in their 70s and died in hospital.

The region has currently has two active outbreaks.