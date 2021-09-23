Windsor-Essex reports decrease in COVID-19 cases and positivity rate this week

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says COVID-19 case rates are decreasing in the region, however hospitalizations and ICU admissions have increased.

On Thursday, the health unit reported an increase of 32 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 19,440 since the first case was recorded. Right now, 25 people with the virus are being treated in hospital.

During the health unit's weekly epidemiological summary, manager of epidemiology Ramsey D'Souza said that both the case rate and positivity rate has dropped in the region.

He attributes the decrease in cases to more vaccine coverage and additional restrictions.

"Both hand-in-hand have had an impact in our area," D'Souza said.

In Windsor-Essex, the weekly case rate is currently at 66.4 per 100,000 people, down from 97.6 per 100,000 last week.

The positivity rate dropped to 3.9 per cent from 6.4 per cent last week.

The summary also showed that hospitalizations and ICU admissions are decreasing around the province, but Windsor-Essex has seen an increase.

The health unit reported that vaccination rates have increased, though not at the rate health officials were hoping for.

Eighty two per cent of eligible Windsor-Essex residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 75 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Enforcement blitz

As the province implemented its proof of vaccination program on Wednesday, the health unit said it has begun to work with provincial partners on an enforcement blitz.

According to Eric Nadalin, director of health promotion for enforcement at the health unit, the blitz began on Thursday.

The focus is to ensure an understanding of the requirements and that the letter of instruction continues to be followed.

"We're optimistic that compliance will be good over the weekend," Nadalin said.

The blitz will continue into the weekend.

23 outbreaks

One new outbreak was declared at St. Clair College where the delta variant was identified while a location of The Salvation Army continues to remain in outbreak.

La Chaumiere, a long term care home in Belle River, has declared an outbreak where the delta variant has been identified. This is the second current outbreak at a long-term care home.

Two more local schools have declared an outbreak bringing the total number of schools to seven.

The schools in outbreak include:

Ford City Public School.

St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School.

St. Anne Catholic High School.

Sandwich Secondary School.

Al-Hijra Academy.

Cardinal Carter Catholic Secondary School.

St. Joseph's Catholic High School.

Twelve workplaces are currently in outbreak. They include:

Seven workplaces in the agricultural sector.

Three workplaces in the health care and social assistance sector.

One workplace in the manufacturing sector.

One workplace in the fitness and recreational sports centre sector.

Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

The Chatham-Kent health unit reported 17 new cases, 12 resolved cases and five new active cases.

There are four active outbreaks in the municipality,

In Sarnia-Lambton, nine new cases are reported and with 59 currently active cases. There are two active outbreaks in the region.