2 new deaths, 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, health unit reports

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting two more people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 450 people in the region.

According to the health unit, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s both died after battling the virus.

The health unit confirmed the deceased had both contracted the virus through community spread.

WECHU has also reported an increase of 39 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. Currently, 333 cases are active including 166 cases of the delta variant.

The region has had a total of 19,358 confirmed cases.

There are currently 20 people hospitalized.

Outbreaks

There is currently one community outbreak at the Leamington Kiwanis Camp and one long-term care home outbreak at the Berkshire Care Centre. Both outbreaks are linked to the delta variant.

Five outbreaks are linked to Windsor-Essex schools. According to Nicole Dupuis, CEO of the health unit, approximately 65 dismissals have occurred since school re-opened about two weeks ago.

The remaining 14 outbreaks are connected to workplaces:

Seven workplaces are connected to the agricultural sector.

Four workplaces are connected to health care and social assistance sector.

Two workplaces are connected to the manufacturing sector.

One workplace is connected to the fitness and recreational sports centre.

Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

There have been five more cases in Chatham-Kent bringing the total to 2,336 confirmed cases in the region. There has been a decrease of 15 active cases bringing the current number of active cases to 111.

There are four current outbreaks in Chatham-Kent.

In Sarnia-Lambton, three more cases have been confirmed bringing to total to 3,778 confirmed cases in the region. Currently, there are 54 active cases.