Windsor-Essex reports 118 new cases of COVID-19 over weekend

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting an increase of 118 cases since September 17 and no new deaths.

Over the weekend, 49 cases were reported on Sept. 18, 42 cases were reported on Sept. 19 and 27 cases were reported on 20.

During a health unit briefing, Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Nesathurai, pointed out that Windsor-Essex has disproportionately suffered more throughout the pandemic compared to other regions. He said the region had a longer shut-down under the previous management compared to other health districts.

"It's particularly important for Windsor-Essex to try to come together to make an effort to bring COVID [19] under control to release the burden on COVID-19 on this health district," Dr. Nesathurai said.

Among the newly reported cases, 28 were acquired from the community, 48 cases were connected to close contacts of confirmed cases, 11 case are related to outbreaks, three cases are travel related and 28 cases are still under investigation.

There are currently 366 active cases in the region. Two hundred and twenty four of those cases are linked to variants of concern, such as the delta strain.

Windsor-Essex has lost a total of 448 people to COVID-19.

Fifteen people are currently in hospital, four individuals are in the intensive care unit.

Dr. Nesathurai said the burden of the pandemic is not only felt by individuals who have the virus, but also those who have been ordered to self-isolate.

"For every person who is infected, there are many more people who have to self-isolate," he said.

In order to mitigate the impact of the virus, Dr. Nesathurai encouraged residents to stay home if they feel sick, wear masks indoors, minimize in-person contact and receive the vaccine if eligible.

15 more schools dismissed

Five schools remain on outbreak, all connected to the delta variant.

According to Nicole Dupuis, CEO of the health unit, 15 more school dismissals took place between Sept. 17 to Sept. 20. She estimates approximately 65 dismissals have occurred since school re-opened nearly two weeks ago.

Dr. Nesathurai said he is concerned about exposures to the virus in schools.

"One inadvertent exposure can lead to 10, 20, 30, 40 young people being excluded from school and that's particularly why we think it's important for parents to, regardless of vaccination status, if the young person is sick, to remain at home and not send them to the school," he said.

There is one community outbreak connected to the Leamington Kiwanis camp which dates back to Sept. 7, 2021 and one long term care home outbreak at the Berkshire Care Centre which has been in outbreak since Sept. 4, 2021.

The remaining 15 outbreaks are connected to workplaces:

Six cases connected to the agricultural sector

Six cases connected to the health care and social assistance sector

Two cases connected to the manufacturing sector

One case is connected to fitness and recreational sports sector

Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

There has been an increase of 45 new cases in Chatham-Kent, no new deaths and 32 newly resolved cases. There are currently 126 active cases in the region with two new outbreaks.

There are seven more cases in Sarnia-Lambton, no new deaths and 53 active cases. There are no current outbreaks.