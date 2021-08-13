Windsor-Essex sees uptick of 45 new COVID-19 cases

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting an increase of 45 new cases of COVID-19.

During WECHU's weekly epidemiological summary, Ramsey D'Souza, manager of epidemiology and evaluation, said the weekly average of cases is 3.5 times higher than last week. Over the last seven days, cases have increased by an average of 23.4 per day.

Across the province, Windsor-Essex has the second highest positivity rate of COVID-19 this week, behind Grey Bruce.

The region currently has 193 active cases with 81 identified as variants of concern (VOC).

Four people are in hospital — an increase of three people in one day.

Among the 45 new cases, 14 cases were acquired through close contacts of confirmed cases, 13 were from the community, one is travel related and 17 cases are still under investigation.

Windsor-Essex has the second highest positivity rate across the province for COVID-19 cases this week. (Windsor Essex County Health Unit )

The highest jump in cases has been among those under 18 and between 18 and 34 years of age, according to D'Souza.

More than 77 per cent of eligible Windsor-Essex residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and just over 69 per cent of eligible residents have received two doses.

Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Chatham-Kent is reporting an increase of eight new COVID-19 cases, seven are considered active.

Seventy-six per cent of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID19 vaccine and 68 per cent have received two doses

In Sarnia-Lambton County, two more cases have been reported with seven active cases overall.

Currently, 76 per cent of adults have received at least one shot, while nearly 70 percent are fully vaccinated.