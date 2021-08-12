29 more cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Public Health Unit (WECHU) has reported an additional 29 new cases of COVID-19.

Among the new cases reported Thursday, 10 were contracted through closed contacts from previously confirmed cases, nine were acquired from the community and 10 are still under investigation.

The region currently has 165 active cases, with the number of cases involving a variant of concern (VOC) rising from 40 to 78 in one day.

One person is currently in hospital.

More than 77 per cent of eligible Windsor-Essex residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Sixty-nine per cent are fully vaccinated.

Alert of possible exposure

WECHU has issued an alert of possible public exposure to COVID-19.

The health unit recommends anyone who visited the Primary Social Club on Ouellette Avenue on July 29 or July 30, 2021 to monitor themselves and check for symptoms for the next 14 days.

Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton

The public health unit in Chatham-Kent is reporting an increase of two cases.

Seventy-six per cent of eligible residents in Chatham-Kent have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 68 per cent are fully vaccinated.

There are no new cases in Sarnia-Lambton County.

That region is reporting 76 per cent of adults have received at least one shot of the vaccine, while nearly 70 per cent have received both shots.