Windsor Essex reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is reporting an increase of 21 new COVID-19 cases.

Of the new cases, six were transmitted through close contacts of previously confirmed cases, one case was acquired within the community and 14 case are still under investigation

The Windsor-Essex region has had a total of 17, 056 confirmed cases.

There are currently 145 active cases with 46 case connected to variants of concern (VOC).

Two people are currently in hospital.

The region has had a total of 436 deaths and 16, 475 resolved cases.

More than 65 per cent of the Windsor-Essex population eligible for the shot have been fully vaccinated with nearly 80 per cent of the population having one dose of a COVID -19 vaccine.

Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Five new cases have been reported in Chatham-Kent with one active outbreak in a community setting. The municipality has had a total of 1928 confirmed cases.

There are no new cases in Sarnia and Lambton County. The region has had 3, 643 total confirmed cases.