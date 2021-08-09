Windsor-Essex reports 77 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) says there have been 77 new COVID-19 cases since Friday.

The breakdown in cases is:

20 on Saturday.

32 on Sunday.

25 on Monday.

Of the new cases, 24 were acquired from the community, 19 from close contact of previously confirmed cases, four are travel related and 30 are still under investigation.

There are currently 140 active cases in the Windsor-Essex region.

In addition, three cases are connected to workplace outbreaks, in Windsor, Tecumseh and Kingsville.

Two workplace outbreaks are connected to the delta variant. In Kingsville, an outbreak has been reported in the agricultural sector; in Windsor, an outbreak has been confirmed in the health-care and social assistance sector.

In Tecumseh, a workplace outbreak has been connected to the alpha variant in the manufacturing sector.

WECHU has identified 52 active cases are variants of concern (VOC) and 88 active cases are not.

In total, there have been 17,035 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex and 436 deaths.

According to WECHU, 68.3 per cent of eligible residents in Windsor -Essex are fully vaccinated and 76.7 per cent have received at least one dose.

Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for youth 12-17 in Windsor<br><br>📅August 11<br>🕑10am-3pm <br>📍Sandwich Teen Action Group (STAG) 3735 King Street in Windsor<br><br>No appointment necessary. Beverages and snacks donated by Tim Hortons. For more information, visit <a href="https://t.co/jVpYvJ8xoc">https://t.co/jVpYvJ8xoc</a> <a href="https://t.co/Hb9joYeMWN">pic.twitter.com/Hb9joYeMWN</a> —@TheWECHU

A mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 12 to 17 will be available on Wednesday. It will be located by the Sandwich Teen Action Group (STAG) at 3735 King St. in Windsor.