10 new COVID-19 cases for Windsor-Essex, but total unchanged

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 10 new cases on Thursday. There are currently no active outbreaks and no new deaths associated with COVID-19 in the region.

The total number of cases reported during the pandemic remained unchanged because of a data clean up of historical cases.

From the 10 new cases, two were close contacts of confirmed cases and two were acquired from within the community. One case is travel related from outside of North America and five cases are currently under investigation.

Windsor-Essex has 55 active cases - 15 of these cases are connected to variants of concern.

Seven people remain in hospital, according to the health unit.

There is one new case in Chatham-Kent today. Sarnia-Lambton is reporting 9 additional infections.

Vaccination Rates

Twenty-nine per cent of the total population of Windsor-Essex is now fully vaccinated, according to the health unit. Approximately 270,794 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, whereas 126, 916 have received both doses of a vaccine.

The health unit reports a total of 397,710 doses have been administered to Windsor-Essex residents.

To find out your eligibility for a first or second dose or to book an appointment through the health unit, visit wevax.ca.