3rd tornado hit Windsor-Essex during last week's storms, researchers say

Tornado researchers now say three tornadoes hit Windsor-Essex during heavy storms a week ago.

The third twister touched down in Cottam, Ont., around 10:45 p.m., the Northern Tornadoes Project, based at Western University, said in a blog post Thursday.

The researchers previously found tornadoes touched down in west Windsor and Tecumseh. The storm brought power outages and caused extensive flooding in Essex County.

They said the Cottam twister, rated at EF-1, caused damage to barns and homes, as well as trees, crops and power poles.

Aerial view of damage to a barn that collapsed after being hit by a tornado in Tecumseh, Ont., Aug. 24, 2023. (NTP)

The tornado had an estimated wind speed of 145 km/h and tracked along 13.8 kilometres.

The researchers also provided an update on the Tecumseh twister, saying that they had identified a new path of damage that extended into Leamington.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App.