Here's what to do if you think you have COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

As governments across Canada and around the world continue to ramp up their response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there are a number of factors people should keep in mind.

There are currently no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex. However, residents should still take certain precautions to avoid coming into contact or potentially spreading the disease.

Here's how to protect yourself, what to look for and what to do if you think you have the novel coronavirus in Windsor-Essex.

Symptoms

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), COVID-19 symptoms include:

Mild to severe respiratory illness.

Fever.

Cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Pneumonia.

How to protect yourself

The health unit offers these tips to help people stay healthy:

wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

sneeze and cough into your sleeve.

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

avoid contact with people who are sick.

stay home if you are sick.

routine cleaning of frequently used surfaces and objects (e.g., light switches, door handles).

Traveling outside of Canada

If you are planning to travel, the health unit recommends checking for any health notices.

Currently, the Public Health Agency of Canada is recommending that all travellers monitor their health for fever, cough, and difficulty breathing for 14 days after you arrive in Canada.

It is recognized COVID-19 affected areas include all of mainland China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Spain.

If you have travelled to any of these affected areas in the last 14 days, please contact the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit at 519-258-2146.

What to do if you have symptoms

If you are unsure whether you have contracted the COVID-19 virus, call your primary care provider, medical clinic or the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420, or call Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000 at any time.