Essex MP excited about Pierre Poilievre taking the reins
Poilievre elected leader of the Conservative Party of Canada Saturday night
Pierre Poilievre is the newly-elected leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
He won the leadership on the first ballot, drawing 68.15 per cent of the vote. In the Essex riding, Poilievre gained his biggest share of the vote with 76.7 per cent.
"He understands that it's about taking away the hurt and giving back the hope of all Canadians and families," said Conservative Essex MP Chris Lewis.
The large margin of victory for Poilievre puts the right-wing and populist politician in a strong position to lead a united party into the next general election. Of the 338 electoral districts in Canada, Poilievre lost only eight to his main opponent, former Quebec premier Charest.
Lewis believes Poilievre is ready to get to work.
"He is a man on a mission," Lewis said. "I couldn't be prouder to be a Conservative, but also to be a Canadian and I truly believe there's a lot of hope for the future."
Poilievre is not without his critics. A divisive campaign between him and Charest saw the two lead a divided campaign.
Charest has said that he will be returning to the private sector after his loss to Poilievre. Lydia Miljan, a political science professor at the University of Windsor believes this and Poilievre's massive margin of victory will force Conservatives who are not happy with the outcome into making a difficult decision.
"If progressive Conservatives aren't happy with him, they really don't have any place else to go," Miljan said to Afternoon Drive's Allison Devereaux. "They can either leave the party altogether and go to the Liberals, or they're going to have to hold their nose and vote."
Miljan also believes the wide margin of his victory means Poilievre does not have to "hold out any olive branches" to unite those Conservatives who do not support him.
Although Poilievre's stance on topics like the Freedom Convoy has caused some Canadians to worry, Lewis said it is important that every Canadian's voice is heard. He went to Ottawa to talk to those who were part of the protest.
"Whether you agree or disagree with the Convoy, to me, that's a moot point. I believe every Canadian's voice needs to be heard," said Lewis. "That's what I believe Pierre did. I'm very proud to know that's exactly what I did because unless we have a good conversation, we cannot move forward as a society and as a country."
With files from CBC Windsor News at 6, John Paul Tasker and Afternoon Drive
