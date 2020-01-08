2 Windsorites confirmed killed in Iran plane crash

A University of Windsor researcher and a PhD student were both killed in a plane crash that took place in Iran on Wednesday.

Samira Bashiri was working in a lab at the university, while her husband Hamid Setarah Kokab was a PhD student in mechanical engineering.

Lisa Porter, a University of Windsor cancer researcher who supervised Bashiri, described her as "incredibly talented, driven and a beautiful person."

"She had a bright future ahead of her," Porter said.

Porter said Bashiri was trained as a veterinarian in Iran, and had aspirations to begin graduate school in Windsor in September.

"This is a tragic loss for all of us and we are so devastated for her family and friends back home," said Porter.

Bashiri and Setarah Kobab were among 176 victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752.

The flight went down just minutes after takeoff from Tehran.

More than 60 Canadians were onboard the flight.

CBC News is attempting to confirm reports of a number of other local residents who died on UIA PS752.