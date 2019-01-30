New
Here's what Windsor-Essex's frigid weather looks like
With record-breaking low temperatures, high winds and a general feeling of hibernation, we're thankful to our audience — people who braved the cold to take these great photos ... and who passed them along.
With record-breaking low temperatures, high winds and a general feeling of hibernation, we're thankful to our audience — people who braved the cold to take these great photos ... and who passed them along.
