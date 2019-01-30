New

Here's what Windsor-Essex's frigid weather looks like

With record-breaking low temperatures, high winds and a general feeling of hibernation, we're thankful to our audience — people who braved the cold to take these great photos ... and who passed them along.

Social Sharing

Thanks to our audience for sharing their photos with us

With record-breaking low temperatures, high winds and a general feeling of hibernation, we're thankful to our audience — people who braved the cold to take these great photos ... and who passed them along. Previous Next

Popular Now Find more popular stories