School buses cancelled in Windsor-Essex, winter weather travel advisory in effect

School buses are cancelled once again Thursday.

All school bus routes across Windsor-Essex are cancelled because of the weather. Buses in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton are also all cancelled on Thursday.

Schools are open, including the University of Windsor and St. Clair College.

Environment Canada has downgraded its previous winter storm warnings to a "winter weather travel advisory."

The advisory covers Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton, and surrounding regions.

According to the weather authority, people can expect a lull in the snow Thursday morning, but it will pick up again around noon.

Another 4 to 8 cm of snow is expected by the time the snow ends this evening.

Winds coming from the north may reduce visibility for drivers.

Ontario Provincial Police warned drivers to be careful on the roads, Thursday morning.

OPP say patches of black ice are being reported across the region.

Cleanup continues

Some city streets CBC News photographed in Windsor's downtown core looked relatively clear by Thursday morning.

On Wednesday afternoon, the city closed recreation facilities, community centres, museums and libraries until Thursday afternoon because of the snow.

Some streets in Windsor's downtown core looked relatively clear Thursday morning. OPP warned there is black ice in areas of the region. (Jenn La Grassa/CBC)

The City of Windsor said the closures will delay all aquatic and recreation programming, and a mobile vaccination clinic that was planned for Thursday at Forest Glade Arena has been cancelled.

All facilities will remain closed until 3:30 p.m. Thursday. In the meantime, snow clearing crews will get the sites prepared for Thursday evening programming, the city said.