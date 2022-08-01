Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent Monday evening
Wind gusts up to 90 km/h possible: Environment Canada
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Monday evening.
In an alert issued around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Environment Canada said "dangerous" thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and heavy rain are possible into the evening.
The agency said 90 km/h wind gusts and heavy downpours bringing 20 to 40 millimetres of rain are possible.
The strong winds could damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Meanwhile, Environment Canada said heavy rainfall could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
It also said water-related activities might be unsafe due to sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water.
In its alert, Environment Canada said the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends taking cover if threatening weather approaches.
