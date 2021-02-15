Up to 25 cm of snow in forecast for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

Get those shovels ready — a big blast of snowfall is headed for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency says 15 to 25 centimetres of snow are in the forecast for the regions. A snowfall warning is in effect.

Parts of Southern Ontario are expected to get two rounds of snow, Environment Canada says.

The first is continuing Monday morning — 5 centimetres of snow are expected by noon. Areas near Lake Erie could see up to 10 centimetres.

During the evening, another helping of snowfall is expected to begin, lasting until Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada said that round could bring another 10 to 20 centimetres of snow.

A high of –6 C is in the forecast for Windsor on Monday, but with the wind chill it will feel like –17.

Environment Canada is telling the public to be prepared for deteriorating conditions.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," the agency said.