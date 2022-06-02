Windsor-Essex could see history made in this provincial election

Voters in the Windsor-Essex region and across the province go to the polls Thursday in the Ontario election. Here's a look at what is happening in each riding.

History could be made in the region if one of three women of colour candidates are elected in any of their ridings — Essex, Windsor-West and Windsor Tecumseh — and two of those ridings will see new MPPs as the NDP's Percy Hatfield and Taras Natyshak have decided not to run for reelection.

Polls are open today from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and people on the voters' list should have received a voter information card in the mail.

For people who did not receive a voter information card, the Elections Ontario website lists polling stations based on postal code. That information can also be obtained by calling 1-888-668-8683.

People without a voter information card who register to vote at the poll will require one piece of identification. It doesn't need to have a photo, but it must show the person's name and current residential address. This could be (but is not limited to):

A pay stub.

Hydro bill.

Credit card statement.

Band membership card.

Blood donor card.

Here's a look at the local ridings:

Windsor West

The provincial riding of Windsor West had a population of 122,990 as of the 2016 census. The riding spans the west end of Windsor and borders on Essex County. By area, it is the smallest riding in Windsor-Essex, at 83 square kilometres.

Since 2014, the area has been represented by Lisa Gretzky of the New Democratic Party. She is facing off against high-profile challengers including lawyer Linda McCurdy and John Leontowicz, the former police chief in LaSalle.

The following candidates have announced they will run in Windsor West (in alphabetical order by last name):

Krysta Glovasky-Ridsdale, Green.

Lisa Gretzky (incumbent), NDP.

Josh Griffin, New Blue Party.

John Leontowicz, Progressive Conservative.

Linda McCurdy, Liberal.

Jeremy Palko, Ontario Party.

Windsor—Tecumseh

Windsor—Tecumseh, which covers the east end of Windsor and Tecumseh, is one of two ridings in this region where the incumbent candidate is not seeking re-election. The population was 117,430 as of the 2016 Census, and the riding spans 189 square kilometres.

NDP MPP Percy Hatfield, who picked up the seat nearly a decade ago in a 2013 byelection, announced last year that he is not seeking re-election this time around.

Stepping up to claim the open seat so far are Tecumseh town councillor Andrew Dowie, Windsor city councillor Gary Kaschak and advocate Gemma Grey-Hall, who works at the University of Windsor.

The following candidates have announced they will run in Windsor—Tecumseh:

Giovanni Abati, Independent.

Nick Babic, Independent.

Laura Chesnik, Independent.

Melissa Coulbeck, Green Party.

Andrew Dowie, Progressive Conservative.

Steven Gifford, Ontario Party.

Gemma Grey-Hall, NDP.

Gary Kaschak, Liberal.

Sophia Sevo, New Blue Party.

David Sylvestre, None of the Above Party.

Essex

The riding of Essex consists of LaSalle, Lakeshore, Kingsville, Amherstburg and Essex. It has an area of 2,272 square kilometres and a population of 125,440 as of 2016. By population, it's the largest riding in Windsor-Essex.

In December, NDP MPP Taras Natyshak announced he would not run in the 2022 election after serving in the riding since 2011.

The party has tapped Ron LeClair, a school trustee and former police officer, as they look to hold onto the seat, while Anthony Leardi, a lawyer and former Amherstburg deputy mayor, is running under the PC banner.

Manpreet Brar is running for the Liberal party. She is an IT professional and active volunteer.

The following candidates have announced they will run in Essex:

Manpreet Brar, Liberal.

Frank Causarano, Ontario Party.

Anthony Leardi, Progressive Conservative.

Ron LeClair, NDP.

Kevin Linfield, None of the Above Party.

Danielle Sylvester, New Blue Party.

Nicholas Wendler, Green.

Chatham-Kent—Leamington

Chatham-Kent—Leamington includes Chatham-Kent, Leamington, Lakeshore and the Township of Pelee. Its population was 109,620 as of 2016 and the riding occupies 3,036 square kilometres.

It's currently represented by MPP Rick Nicholls, who is seeking re-election, but not as a Tory.

Elected as a PC MPP in 2011, Nicholls was kicked out of caucus last year for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

He later joined the Ontario Party — led by former MP Derek Sloan — which bills itself as politically to the right of the other mainstream parties, including the PCs.

Nicholls is the party's first member to sit in the legislature, and if re-elected he would be the first person to be elected under its banner.

The PCs, however, are looking to hold onto the riding, nominating Leamington Coun. Trevor Jones. The NDP has nominated another municipal politician, Chatham-Kent Coun. Brock McGregor.

Liberal candidate Alec Mazurek was replaced by lawyer Audrey Festeryga, who ran for the party federally in Essex in the fall. He was removed as a candidate after offensive social media posts came to light that Mazurek said date back to when he was 15 years old.

A week before the election date, Festeryga withdrew from the race following allegations from the NDP that the Liberals broke electoral rules when filing her nomination papers.

The following candidates have announced they will run in Chatham-Kent—Leamington:

Trevor Jones, Progressive Conservative.

Rhonda Jubenville, New Blue Party.

Brock McGregor, NDP.

Rick Nicholls, (incumbent), Ontario Party.

Jennifer Surerus, Green.

Sarnia—Lambton

The riding of Sarnia—Lambton includes Sarnia, Petrolia, Point Edward, Plympton-Wyoming, Enniskillen, St. Clair and Oil Springs.

It has a population of 105,335 and spans 1,755 square kilometres, as of the 2016 census.

PC MPP Bob Bailey, who has been in office since 2007, is seeking another term at Queen's Park.

So far, Keith Benn, a geologist, is running under the banner of the New Blue Party of Ontario, which is led by Jim Karahalios.

The party's president, Cambridge MPP Belinda Karahalios, was ousted from the PC caucus for voting against an emergency measures bill.

Dylan Stelpstra is running for the NDP in the riding. Stelpstra is a children services worker and active union member.

When asked about several local ridings without a Liberal candidate, a party spokesperson indicated that candidates will be announced "in the coming weeks."

The following candidates have announced they will run in Sarnia-Lambton:

Bob Bailey, (incumbent), Progressive Conservative.

Keith Benn, New Blue Party.

Mason Bourdeau, Green.

Carla Olson, Populist Ontario.

Ian Orchard, Ontario Party.

Mark Russell, Liberal.

Dylan Stelpstra, NDP.

Lambton-Kent—Middlesex

This riding spans a large, mostly rural area — 5,708 square kilometres — with a population of 105,335 according to the 2016 census.

It's been represented by PC MPP Monte McNaughton since 2011. McNaughton has been Ontario's labour minister since 2019, a role that has taken on added prominence during the pandemic.

His competitors include the NDP's Vanessa Benoit, a library worker, singer-songwriter and music educator, and Bruce Baker of the Liberals.

The following candidates have announced they will run in Lambton-Kent—Middlesex:

Bruce Baker, Liberal.

David Barnwell, New Blue Party.

Vanessa Benoit, NDP.

Wanda Dickey, Green Party.

Dean Eve, None of the Above Party.

Monte McNaughton, (incumbent), Progressive Conservative.

Aaron Istvan Vegh, Ontario Party.