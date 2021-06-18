Windsor-Essex hit with rainfall, thunderstorms

Local conservation authorities are urging caution due to Friday's weather conditions.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) said standing water could accumulate in low-lying areas as there is expected to be roughly 25 to 30 millimetres of rainfall in some places.

The rainfall amount falls below the threshold for a flood watch declaration, but considering that lake levels are also high, the authority issued an advisory known as a watershed conditions statement.

"People are encouraged to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events," ERCA said in a media release on Thursday night.

As of Friday morning, thunderstorms are active in Windsor and there's a risk of thunderstorms in Chatham-Kent as well.

According to the Environment Canada forecast, showers are expected to end late Friday morning but there's a chance of showers all day, along with a risk of more thunderstorm activity.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) said that winds are expected to be high through Saturday afternoon.

"Due to high lake levels, there is a risk that wave action could damage shoreline protection works and cause erosion all along the Lake Erie shoreline in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County, including along the high bluff areas," the authority said in an advisory on Thursday evening.

The LTVCA said the wind speeds in the forecast could be high enough to cause flooding on flood-prone Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent.

