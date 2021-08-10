Heat warning, heavy rain expected to hit Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

A heat warning is effect for Windsor and Essex County in southwestern Ontario following another day of high temperatures, and a special weather statement has been issued for the region, including Chatham-Kent, for rain and thunderstorms.

Just before 5 a.m. ET, Environment Canada issued a warning for the region stating temperatures are expected to climb to 31 C, with humidex levels near 41.

The low is expected to drop to 23 C.

The weather authority said temperatures will drop slightly by Wednesday, with afternoon humidex values around 35.

Environment Canada said the heat and humidity can contribute to poor air quality, approaching a high-risk category.

People should watch for any swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and worsening of health conditions.

On Monday night, there were showers and thunderstorms in Leamington.

Plenty of lightning and thunder on this mornings storm in Leamington. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/KvWv0b6B5D">pic.twitter.com/KvWv0b6B5D</a> —@chrisstoneburg

Environment Canada also issued a special weather statement for Windsor and Essex County, Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to move northeast across the region Tuesday morning. Some areas may see heavy downpours with rainfall of 20 to 40 mm in an hour or less.

According to the statement, some of the thunderstorms may include frequent lightning and ind gusts of up to 60 km/h.

The weather authority warns drivers to be prepared for low visibility during heavy rainfall.

The thunderstorms are expected to move out of the area late Tuesday morning.