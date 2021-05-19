Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent flooded due to overnight rain

A flood warning has been issued due to flooding along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent.

On Thursday, the Lower Thames Conservation Authority issued the warning, urging drivers and residents to steer clear of the area or access emergency services if it is necessary.

According to the warning, overnight rain caused water build up on properties and had flowed onto the roadway in certain locations.

Jason Homewood, water management supervisor with the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority said wind speed plays a big role in flooding. Over the last few years, he said the speed has reduced from 60 km per hour to 30 km per hour before water rises and flooding begins.

"We were out there earlier this week when the winds had reached 35 km per hour and the waves were starting to come over the break walls and pool up into people's yards and get onto the road," Homewood said.

Homewood said winds are expected to climb to 45 km per hour today, therefore he predicts flooding will continue into the evening.

On Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, with 75 to 100 millimetres expected by Thursday morning.

The current forecast suggests a 70 per cent chance of rain will continue to fall throughout the evening.

Despite the regions flooding, Homewood said lake levels have dropped this year.

He estimates the lake levels are six to seven inches below levels recorded in 2020, which was a record setting year for high water levels.

LISTEN | Jason Homewood, water management supervisor discusses flooding in Chatham-Kent

Windsor Morning 5:27 Flooding Many people on Lake St. Clair are still bracing the high winds and rain this hour. It has been steady rain pour for more than 24-hours and for an area prone to flooding, that has a lot of people anxiously standing by. Tony Doucette speaks with Jason Homewood, he's the Water Management Supervisor with the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority. 5:27

As for flooding, Homewood predicts it will continue throughout Thursday on Erie Shore Drive.

Water levels rose and flooding also occurred in multiple regions just on the outskirts of Sarnia on Wednesday night.

According to the St. Clair Region Conservation Authority, more than 115 mm of rain fell over the past two days leading to flooding and road closures.

In a statement, the conservation authority reported high levels of water throughout the region and flooding in the upper reaches of the Sydenham River.

Parks, farmland and floodplain areas in Strathroy, Alvinston, Brigden and Florence experienced exceedingly high water levels.

The authority said the following roads are expected to be affected.

Stanley Line between Kimball Road and Waubuno Road.

Pretty Road north of McCallum Line.

Waterworks Road north of Courtright Line.

Tefler Road between Courtright Line and Moore Line.

Otter line in Wallaceburg.

Booth Road from Langstaff line to McCreary line.

Fairweather Road Between Rokeby Line and Shiloh Line.

Fairweather Road between Oil Springs Line and Aberfeldy Line.

A flood watch was extended by the Essex Region Conservation Authority on Thursday. Initially, ERCA issued a warning on Wednesday but due to the heavy rainfalls across the region, the statement will remain in effect until noon on Saturday Sept. 25, 2021.