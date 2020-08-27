Windsor-Essex MPPS say 'public pressure' is needed to create change in long term care homes

Critical issues within long-term care homes in the Windsor-Essex region were the topic of discussion Wednesday night during a town hall meeting, hosted by local MPPs.

NDP leaders Percy Hatfield, Lisa Gretzky, and Taras Natyshak, were joined virtually by guest panelists from the healthcare industry, who spent over an hour raising points of concern for the future of long term care and home care provincially.

"We're going on almost six months now where many residents in long term care have not had meaningful access to their caregivers, their designated caregivers...and this government has no plan to ensure that these families can get in to see their loved one," said Lisa Gretzky, MPP for Windsor West.

When it came to solutions, Gretzky stressed a need for "public pressure" on the government, and for the implementation of a COVID-19 essential caregiver strategy, a motion she tabled in July.

The motion urges the Ford government implement a strategy that would recognize essential caregivers as more than just visitors, and gives residents in long-term care, groups homes and all congregate care settings the right to fully access their essential caregivers and support persons.

Panelists echoed sentiments of the issues being "long standing," adding that the COVID-19 pandemic has shed new light to long-term care. Panelist Shelley Smith, a Personal Support Worker and a member of Unifor local 2458, said issues for PSWs have now gotten to a critical point.

"I've had workers say to me, you know, 'why isn't my life valued," and it's disheartening that they think that their life isn't valued," said Smith.

Other points discussed by MPPS and panelists covered topics including treatment of personal-support-workers, amount of homes in the province, and issues surrounding for-profit homes.

"We've been hearing from our constituents quite a bit in recent weeks about the lack of standards, the lack of provincial standards and national standards, and how every home is different," said Percy Hatfield, MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh.

Hatfield said moving forward, he would like to see a full public inquiry into the long-term care system.