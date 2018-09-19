EQAO scores higher than provincial average in Windsor-Essex Catholic schools

Students enrolled in Catholic schools in Windsor-Essex scored higher in last school year's EQAO than the provincial average.

For all nine categories — reading, writing and math in junior and primary levels, grade 9 mathematics and the Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test — scores were above average.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says this is their consecutive third year for getting higher scores than the provincial average. The top performing school in the board this past school year is St. John the Baptist Catholic Elementary School.

The percentage of WECDSB students achieving the provincial average has gone down compared to the last school year for all three categories at the primary level. (Provided by WECDSB)

How many achieving provincial average?

Year-to-year, however, results aren't all looking up.

The percentage of students in 2017-18 who met or exceeded the provincial average dropped in all categories.

The greatest drop was in junior mathematics by seven percentage points, where only 54 per cent of students met the provincial standard this past school year compared to 61 per cent in 2016-17.

There was a five-point drop in the percentage of students meeting the provincial average for primary reading, writing and mathematics.

The percentage of WECDSB students achieving the provincial average went down in all three categories at the junior level. (Provided by WECDSB)

Compared to the 2014-15 school year, students did improve in some categories, but the board says the decrease in math scores is concerning.

The board says while students have been improving in primary and junior reading over the last three years, there were decreases in math scores.

"I'm certain our administrators will work closely with our staff to determine if there's any need to reconsider our teaching methods, and that our students will continue to perform at a very high level," said chair of the board Barb Holland in a news release.

She said the trends over the last four years show an upward trajectory for students meeting the provincial standard for mathematics and the board "fully expected" there to be year-to-year fluctuations.

Part of how administrators are working with teachers is to do school-by-school data analysis and identify specific areas where students are struggling in order to determine the best course of action for teachers, according to Emelda Byrne, executive superintendent of education.

Byrne also mentions the province's latest announcement to focus on fundamentals of math in schools was "welcome news and could have a positive impact on next year's assessment results."