Mock vote aims to engage Windsor students in the political process

Some classes at Catholic Central High School took part in a mock municipal election vote today. CBC Windsor asked students why important for them to get involved in elections, and what they would do if they were mayor for a day.

Though they're not old enough to vote in the municipal election, some students at one Windsor high school got to cast a ballot anyway through a mock election.

Students in six classes at Catholic Central High School participated in Student Vote, an initiative of the non-partisan charity Civix.

The goal of the program is to get students involved and informed in municipal issues.

This year, around 1,500 schools across Ontario are participating.

"It's really important for students to get involved in politics so that we can make bigger changes for future generations," said Lily Penrose, a Grade 12 student at Catholic Central.

Grade 10 student Yousif Shammo said that some of his peers don't have an interest in politics — but he says they should.

"Every vote counts," he said.



The Student Vote program is designed to simulate a real election campaign for students in Grades 4 to 12.

Ruth Matthew, project manager of Civix, said some youth might have a lack of interest or knowledge of politics, or a feeling that their voices don't matter.

"So by giving them the sense of agency and ownership and empowerment, it shows them that the voting process is not as intimidating as it might seem," she said.

Civics teacher Paul Prsa is the organizer of the Student Vote program at Catholic Central.

"It's part of my civic duty and part of my job as a teacher to educate the students in it, and it's just a natural progression to do that. I get them probably before they're actually able to vote but once I get them thinking about some of the issues maybe later on they will become voting."

Catholic Central's results will be released after 8 p.m., just after the polls close in the real election.