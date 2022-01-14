Restaurants, casino, gyms in Windsor welcome people back as Ontario eases COVID-19 measures

Restaurants, gyms, casinos and other spaces in Windsor reopen for in-person use Monday as Ontario starts to ease some COVID-19 restrictions.

After being closed since Jan. 5 to curb the spread of Omicron, many places are now allowed to reopen at 50 per cent capacity. They include restaurant dining rooms, gyms, movie theatres, museums, casinos and galleries. Indoor gathering size limits are also increasing from five people to 10, while the cap on outdoor gatherings will go from 10 to 25.

Retail stores, including grocery stores and pharmacies, as well as shopping malls can operate with 50 per cent capacity indoors.

The City of Windsor is also restarting some of its programming and opening facilities.

According to a Jan. 21 news release from the city, all nine ice pads in its four arenas are now open, though registration is required for all public skate and drop-in skating sessions, including at outdoor rinks.

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre also reopened for reserved fitness lanes, open adult and aqua fitness classes and rental times by regular users.

Recreation centres in the city have restarted some programming, which residents can sign up for online. A full list is available online or people can call (519) 255-1161.

Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House will reopen on Tuesday.

Windsor Public Library branches will continue contact-less curbside pickup and limited public computer and photocopier access is available. According to the city, branches are only open for computer and photocopier access at this time.

The University of Windsor and St. Clair College also reopened for in-person classes Monday, after being online since the start of the year.

Caesars Windsor reopened to patrons on Monday.

Proof of vaccination will continue to be required to enter most businesses.

The province plans to ease COVID-19 measures further on Feb. 21.

