Windsor's big box stores use ropes, signs on non-essential items as new order takes effect

Big box stores in Windsor-Essex put up signs and barriers to keep customers from picking up non-essential items hours after the province's third stay at home order went into effect on Thursday.

The latest order has yet again closed small retailers but kept them open for curbside pickup or delivery. This time around, however, big box retailers can remain open but only sell essential goods such as groceries, household supplies and pharmacy items.

CBC News visited a few big box stores in Windsor Thursday to see how stores were keeping these items off limits.

In Dougall Avenue's Walmart Supercentre, there were ropes and barriers inside preventing people from accessing things like clothing, toys or electronics.

Clothing is marked as off limits to customers in Windsor-Essex superstore. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Meanwhile, Windsor's Real Canadian Superstore had signs up around its clothing sections to inform customers that those items aren't available at this time but can be purchased through curbside pickup.

The customers who spoke with CBC News on Thursday seemed to be understanding of the new rules.

"It's OK for now, because we are thinking about public safety right now so for now it's a good measure I think," said Walmart shopper Sam Islam.

Another customer, Sidra Tahir, said she's doing some renovations at home and would have liked to look at some furniture, but knows that's off limits for the next little bit.

"Well I knew I wouldn't be able to get everything I needed so I came for what I could get," she said.

CBC Radio's Windsor Morning spoke with Winnipegger Pat Kaniuga, who is the producer and director of CBC Winnipeg's morning show.

Windsor Morning 8:22 Big Box Manitoba Shopping at Walmart or Costco will be very different today. As part of Ontario's new stay-at-home order, they're only allowed to sell essentials. It's a move from Manitoba's pandemic playbook Tony Doucette speaks with Pat Kaniuga, a producer with CBC's morning show in Winnipeg. 8:22

For several weeks around Christmas time, Manitoba retailers there were prohibited from selling anything but the basics as the province closed everything non-essential to quell the spread of COVID-19.

Kaniuga said retailers had to get the items off the floor, or at least rope them off, otherwise they'd be subject to a hefty fine.

"Physically, there was kind of a hodge-podge of blocking aisles and sectioning off of stores," he said.

"Another big box store that I went to they just had some yellow caution tape and of course with yellow caution tape, well if it's not a busy time, people would just kind of go in and pick what they wanted and that put pressure on the cashier."

He said the cashier would have to know what's essential versus not and could lead to conflict between workers and customers.

"It was a bit of a mess but people got used to it," he said.