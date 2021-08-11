Skip to Main Content
Belle River Beach closed due to high E.Coli levels

Belle River Beach is closed after high levels of bacteria was found in the water. Residents are also discouraged from swimming in the waters of Cedar and Sand Point Beach due to high levels of bacteria - but both beaches remain open.

Belle River beach is closed due to the high levels of E.Coli found in the water. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Belle River Beach is closed to the public for the remainder of the week after its results for E.Coli levels were too high. According to the Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), the water near Belle River Beach hit an E.Coli count of 1000. 

Both Cedar Beach and Sand Point Beach have been deemed unsafe for swimming due to high levels of bacteria. Both beaches show E.Coli levels above 200, however the beaches remain open. 

The bacterial counts reflect the conditions at the time of sampling. New samples are taken every Monday and conditions can change from day to day depending on the weather conditions.

 

