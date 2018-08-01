Windsor-Essex beaches open with a warning issued at one

Beaches across Windsor-Essex have been deemed safe for swimming, except for one.

West Belle River Beach in Lakeshore is currently under a warning and is deemed unsafe for swimming due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

However, the Windsor-Essex County health Unit warns that their reported bacterial counts only reflect the time of the water sampling.

Raj Bejankiwar, a water quality specialist with the International Joint Commission, said that swimmers should wait 30 to 48 hours after a storm before they go swimming, and "clear water" is a sign it might be safe.

He said storms can stir up the water which can lead to high bacteria counts.

Bejankiwar said that when tides are high, water contaminated with bacteria seeps into the sand which can also create a risk because E. coli and other bacteria can thrive. That creates a hazard even if you're not planning on swimming in the water.

The health unit monitors beaches weekly, and information is updated on their website for any closures or safety risks.