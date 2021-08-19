Windsor-Essex beaches cleared for swimming ahead of hot weekend

The latest round of lake water testing has turned up good news for beach-goers: All nine local beach areas, including Windsor's Sandpoint Beach, have been cleared for swimming.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), which monitors the beaches for E.coli, has determined that the level of the bacteria found in the water is at acceptable levels and no blue-green algae was observed.

The weekly testing was done Monday and the results are released on Wednesdays. The results come ahead of a weekend where temperatures are expected to hit 31 C on Saturday and 30 on Sunday, according to the Environment Canada forecast.

The health unit says E. coli levels revealed through testing represent a snapshot of when the sampling was completed, not necessarily current conditions.

The health unit recommends not swimming for at least two days after a heavy rainfall.