Windsor-Essex beaches cleared for swimming ahead of hot weekend
Temperatures expected to reach the 30s on Saturday and Sunday
The latest round of lake water testing has turned up good news for beach-goers: All nine local beach areas, including Windsor's Sandpoint Beach, have been cleared for swimming.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), which monitors the beaches for E.coli, has determined that the level of the bacteria found in the water is at acceptable levels and no blue-green algae was observed.
The weekly testing was done Monday and the results are released on Wednesdays. The results come ahead of a weekend where temperatures are expected to hit 31 C on Saturday and 30 on Sunday, according to the Environment Canada forecast.
The health unit says E. coli levels revealed through testing represent a snapshot of when the sampling was completed, not necessarily current conditions.
The health unit recommends not swimming for at least two days after a heavy rainfall.
