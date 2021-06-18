3 Windsor-Essex beaches closed due to E.coli counts

Beachgoers beware, three swimming spots in Windsor-Essex are closed due to E.coli levels.

Belle River Beach, Mettawas Beach and Sandpoint Beach are off-limits for swimming as of Wednesday after sampling revealed high levels of the bacteria.

The testing was done on Monday. The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) rechecks the water at closed beaches on Thursdays, and the outcome is generally available by the end of the day on Friday.

Cedar Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Colchester Beach, Holiday Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach and Seacliff Beach are open.

According to the health unit, certain types of bacteria found in water can cause illnesses including vomiting and diarrhea, infections of the eye, ear, nose or throat, as well as skin issues.

"Swallowing contaminated water is the main way you may get sick. Bacteria can also enter the body through the ears, eyes, nose, or through broken skin," the WECHU website states.

The health unit also recommends not swimming for at least two days after a heavy rainfall.