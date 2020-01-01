First Windsor-Essex baby of the decade born around 4 a.m.

The first Windsor-Essex baby of the year — and of the decade — is Ariah Knelsen, born at 4:07 a.m.

According to Gisele Seguin, Windsor Regional Hospital's director of public affairs and communications, it was the first late-night New Year's Eve in her memory with no one in labour at midnight.

"This is the first time ever that I have called at about 11-o-clock and no one was in labour," said Seguin. "I've never seen that before."

Seguin's been with the hospital for about 17 years.

"I remember one year where three women were in labour and someone snuck in at a quarter to 12 ... things like that happen," said Seguin. "But to have nobody in labour was unusual."

New mom Trudy said her water broke right at midnight.