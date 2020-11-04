Astronomers eye Leamington council vote to turn down greenhouse lights
Starr Livingstone gave presentations to both Kingsville, Leamington councils
Star gazers are eyeing a Leamington town council decision on what to do about greenhouse lights.
Last week, Kingsville town council voted to move ahead with a bylaw to address light pollution, but neighbouring Leamington is taking more time to consult with the public.
"We have a observatory near Comber and light pollution is now destroying the ability to use that facility," said Starr Livingstone, a member of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada Windsor Centre. He gave a presentation to both councils about the effects of light pollution.
"The Milky Way, for instance, from out there, you could see the band of light going across the sky ... Now, it's getting to the point where you can barely see the Milky Way from the observatory and that's happened in the last three years mostly," Livingstone told CBC Radio's Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre.
Livingstone says the inability to see things through telescopes is to the detriment of individuals, families, and students who have never seen the Milky Way before.
"I think it's important for people to know where they are in the universe and I think that seeing the stars and understanding some of that is important to us," he said.
Livingstone showed council photos of the light pollution seen on a map. A comparison between 2012 to 2019 shows a significant increase in the amount of light given off by Essex County.
He also worries light pollution will affect bird and butterfly migration, harming tourism at Point Pelee National Park.
Kingsville's bylaw has already come into effect, but town CEO John Norton says officers will have discretion to issue warnings.
The maximum penalty for an individual breaking the bylaw is $5,000 for a first offence and $10,000 for a subsequent offence. For corporations the maximum fines are $50,000 for a first offence and $100,000 for a subsequent offence.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.