So you received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine — now what?

Ontario has paused use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, saying that effective Tuesday, no more first doses of the product will be administered due to concerns over a rare but serious side effect.

Since March, the vaccine has been given to thousands of people in Windsor-Essex.

And if you're one of them, here's what you need to know about the change in guidance, and what comes next:

Why is Ontario pausing use of the vaccine?

Dr. David Williams, the province's chief medical officer of health, said the province made the decision due to an increase in cases of a rare blood clotting syndrome known as Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT) linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"Effective today, Ontario will be pausing the rollout and administration of first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine at this time," Williams told reporters on Tuesday.

Williams said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution. The blood clotting syndrome, while rare, can be fatal.

According to the Ontario health ministry, as of May 8, more than 853,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were administered with a rate of VITT of roughly one per 100,000 doses administered.

The ministry said there have been increased reports of VITT, with a rate of 1.7 per 100,000 doses administered, over the last few days.

Has anyone in Windsor-Essex experienced VITT?

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for Windsor and Essex County, said Wednesday he isn't aware of any local cases of VITT.

The vaccine was offered at dozens of pharmacies in the region starting in March, and according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), 37,071 doses have been administered. Most recently, the vaccine was available to those 40 and up.

"I think they made the right choice by getting the first vaccine available to them," Ahmed said.

He said that many medications have side effects, and some of those risks are much higher than what has been seen with the AstraZeneca product. He noted that the vaccine was the primary one used across the U.K.

I had an AstraZeneca shot. What about my 2nd dose?

So far, there's no guidance on what happens next for those who received the vaccine and still need the required second dose within four months. The province is reviewing data to consider whether to use the vaccine to provide those doses.

There's a possibility, however, that those who previously received the vaccine might be eligible for a different product for their second dose.

Ahmed said that research is being done on the topic and he anticipates that the National Advisory Council on Immunization will come forward with recommendations by the end of the month.

A few AstraZeneca vaccine recipients in Windsor who were approached by CBC News on Wednesday indicated that they would be OK with either option.

Chris Boak said despite being a little concerned about getting a different product for the second dose, he would do that — or take another AstraZeneca dose if it was an option.

"I'm going to look into getting either Pfizer or the other shot for my second second and go from there," he said.

Gillian Merritt, who has received the vaccine along with her husband Ted, also said she would take the second dose if was offered, as well as use another vaccine.

WATCH | Ontario's health minister says the government is awaiting guidance on what's next:

Ontario defers decision on vaccines after AstraZeneca pause Canada 1:30 Ontario's Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province is awaiting guidance from health regulators and advisory committees before it makes two key decisions: what to do with AstraZeneca vaccines after first doses were paused and if two different COVID-19 vaccines can be mixed. 1:30

She's hoping there's clarity on the issue by the time she is due for her second dose.

"Hopefully by the end of June we'll know if we can mix or match or we can have the second AstraZeneca shot," she said.

If there's no adverse reaction after the first shot, the chance of one occurring after the second shot is very low, according to Ahmed.

Is this a setback for the local vaccine rollout?

Because of the small supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine currently in Windsor-Essex, the medical officer of health said he doesn't think that the decision will slow down the overall vaccine distribution effort.

Ahmed said the pharmacies with remaining supply will receive guidance from the ministry of health either to store their supply or send it back.

Currently, 54.4 per cent of adults in Windsor-Essex have gotten at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. That puts the local rollout a little ahead of Ontario's rate, which the province announced Wednesday has surpassed 50 per cent.