Windsor-Essex health unit issues alert after 8 opioid overdoses reported in one week
There was also 9 substance-use related EMS calls
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is alerting the community to a high number of opioid-related emergency department visits, overdoses and EMS calls related to drug use.
In an alert issued Tuesday afternoon, the health unit said its monitoring system reported a spike in opioid-related emergency department visits and substance use-related emergency medical service calls between Feb. 21 and Feb. 27.
The alert states that during that week, Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores Healthcare reported a total of eight opioid overdoses, six of which involved fentanyl.
Historical records show that this is higher than the two-year average, but lower than the five-year average, according to the health unit.
Windsor Regional Hospital also reported another five fentanyl emergecy room visits that were not overdoses during that same week, which the health unit said is "relatively high" compared to historical data.
There was also nine substance use-related EMS calls received on three consecutive days from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27.
This is the second alert that the health unit has issued this year. Last year, there was a record 13 alerts issued regarding drug-related and opioid-related overdoses and emergency department visits.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?