Meet Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, the acting medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is in a transition phase as it seeks to recruit a new medical officer of health.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, the former medical officer of health, officially resignation from the role on Sept. 12, after accepting a position as associate medical officer of health for the province, which takes effect on Oct. 1.

In the interim, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, has stepped into the position of acting medical officer of health.

Dr. Nesathurai was previously the medical officer of health for Haldimand-Norfolk.

He says he has not underestimated the challenge presented by this new position.

"We're obviously in a very challenging time in the history of the province and the history of the health district," Nesathurai said.

"Bottom line is the burden of COVID-19 on Windsor-Essex community is significant and in some metrics it's at the top of the province or very close to the top of the province and that is concerning for sure."

CBC Windsor's Katerina Georgieva spoke with Dr. Nesathurai about taking on the new role at this crucial time and what his priorities will be as acting medical officer of health.

This discussion has been edited for length and clarity.

Why were you interested in the role?

"Doctors and other healthcare providers want to participate in the most consequential public health challenges of our lifetime," he said.

Dr. Nesathurai chose to step into the position after he received a phone call from Dr. Ahmed, whom he said he "respects greatly."

What do you say to those who are concerned about the change in leadership at this turbulent time?

"It's not about the individual person. It's more about the programs and services that we push forward to manage the pandemic," he said. "Those recommendations are based on the scientific evidence, expert judgment, clinical experience in the health district. Those items are unchanged as there might be changes in leadership," he said.

Dr. Nesathurai emphasized the importance of the overall management of the pandemic, rather than the individuals who occupy the positions.

What do you anticipate for the coming months?

Dr. Nesathurai highlighted the unpredictability of COVID-19, therefore he was unable to make a future prediction.

He said his first priority in the position, however, is to ensure children and youth are able to remain in school for the instructional component.

"I think young people have been deprived because of the interruption of their school years. They've been deprived of something that is very important to young people," he said "I think our public health measures and all other interventions we put forth should prioritize trying to keep schools open for instruction."

What do you hope to see?

Dr. Nesathurai strongly encourages those who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, to get vaccinated.

"Some people have reluctance or reticence about getting vaccinated," he said. He asks those who are contemplating the vaccine

"As we increase the vaccination rate we're more likely able to withdraw the other public health measures," he said.

He said other public health priorities, aside from COVID-19 need attention, such as the opioid crisis, improving services and health status to new mothers and newborns as well as environmental health, like fresh water in certain communities.

"All those priorities need public health attention. One of the things I hope for as we get control of COVID-19 and we come to a better place for control, that we can somehow start talking about those other public health priorities which are also important to families and the community," he said.