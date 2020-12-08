As case numbers increase, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is falling behind in its efforts to keep up with COVID-19 case and contact management.

Since Dec. 4, more than 80 per cent of new cases each day are listed as "under investigation" meaning the health unit is still trying to figure out how and from whom that case was contracted.

That steadily increasing percentage of cases not traced right away means blind spots in tracking the course of the virus in the community, says one epidemiologist.

The trend has been evident since Windsor-Essex entered the province's "red-control" COVID-19 category on Nov. 30.

Prior to this, the health unit was relatively successful in keeping pace with pinpointing where cases were coming from.

But now, gaps in quickly knowing the transmission source for a large percentage of cases pokes holes in public health efforts, University of Toronto PhD epidemiology student Jean- Paul Soucy told CBC News.

"When contact tracing breaks down we're going to start missing more cases and that makes the data about cases more unreliable because one of the purposes of contact tracing is to find those cases that you wouldn't have caught otherwise and that includes, for example, people who have minimal symptoms or never develop symptoms at all and yet are still capable of spreading the virus," he said.

And if cases are missed, Soucy said, the spread of the disease could be underestimated.

As cases rise in Windsor-Essex so too are the number of cases under investigation by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. (CBC News)

Here's the number of new daily cases and percentage of those under investigation in the last seven days:

Nov. 30: 41 new cases, 25 under investigation - 60.9 per cent

Dec. 1: 62 new cases, 27 under investigation - 43 per cent

Dec. 2: 41 new cases, 27 under investigation - 65.8 per cent

Dec. 3: 63 new cases, 45 under investigation - 71 per cent

Dec. 4: 65 new cases, 58 under investigation - 89 per cent

Dec. 5: 80 new cases, 66 under investigation - 82 per cent

Dec. 6: 48 new cases, 45 under investigation - 93.7 per cent

Dec. 7: 66 new cases, 55 under investigation - 83 per cent

Public health strained with rising cases

The inability to keep up with the growing number of cases may be due to the rapid rate at which cases are arising.

Based on CBC News' calculations, it took 81 days for the region to reach the first 1,000 COVID-19 cases and only another 45 days to reach 2,000. After that, cases slowed, with 114 days for Windsor-Essex to hit 3,000.

Yet, in the last 25 days, the region quickly shot up to more than 4,000 cases on Monday.

A timeline of total COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex CBC News Windsor Video 0:35 In the last 25 days, the region quickly went from having 3,000 to more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases 0:35

Though the health unit has hired additional staff to keep pace, it seems to be not be enough.

"We're not by no means up to date and current but we do have a system in place and we're using all of the resources that we have to try and be efficient with our communication to the cases and also high risk contacts," CEO of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Theresa Marentette said Monday.

Toronto gave up contact tracing

In Toronto, public health officials gave up contact tracing altogether in October as rising cases made it too difficult to manage.

They decided to only trace cases resulting from facility outbreaks.

At the time, CBC News reported that the "strategic shift" meant Toronto Public Health will no longer notify close contacts of people infected with COVID-19 outside of outbreaks in such facilities as hospitals, long-term care homes, retirement homes, homeless shelters, schools and child care centres for now, according to a report by The Globe and Mail.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says people need to follow the rules so that public health can keep up with its duties. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

"If things get worse and we still don't have additional public health capacity then I would expect contact tracing to be scaled back in Windsor-Essex as well. Hopefully it doesn't come to that," Soucy said.

Windsor-Essex qualifies for lockdown

The alarming case rate and strain prompted an all too familiar plea from Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed Monday.

"Please follow public health measures before we get to the point where we cannot meet the ever-increasing number of cases and do the case and contact management as we like to, to contain the spread of the disease," he said.

He continued to say that although the current case numbers justify a lockdown, the health unit wants to ensure people have an opportunity to follow red-zone restrictions, which were implemented a week ago, and for the region to see the effects of those measures.