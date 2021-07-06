Erie Street rejoices as Italy wins against Spain in Euro Cup semi-finals

Italy fans rejoiced on the sidewalks of Erie Street as Italy beat Spain, 4 to 2, in the UEFA European Football Championships.

"We fought so hard through the whole game and we showed that we are going to stay in this tournament baby," Seve Oglan said following the victory.

After Spain tied the game in the second half, Italy won the game in dramatic form after a scoreless overtime led to a shootout.

"I was so stressed out, I knew Jorginho was going to score it, I knew everything was going to go well," Paolo Davia said when asked to describe the winning moment.

Throughout the day, fans sporting blue shirts filled restaurant patios in Windsor's Little Italy, taking in the game in some 30 plus degree weather. While most of the fans were there to support the Italian team, a sprinking of Spain fans could be spotted as well.

Justin Susko, a Euro Cup fan, described the feeling on Erie Street as 'electric.'

"Being in this environment is great. There's really no where else to be in Windsor," said Susko.

Electric feeling

Rob Kelly, general manager of the Fogolar Furlan said he was hoping for at least 50 people to come out to the restaurant and support.

"We're averaging thirty to fifty [clients] so with the importance of today's game, hopefully we can get a few more people as well," Kelly said, adding that he was rooting for Italy to win.

Rob Kelly anticipates a full house on Sunday for the final championship game. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

The next scheduled game is on Wednesday July between England and Denmark . The winner of that game will play Italy in its final match, which is scheduled for Sunday, July 11.

Kelly said he is expecting a full house for that game.