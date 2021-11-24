Erie Shore Drive flooding in Chatham-Kent, public asked to avoid area

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) is reporting that there is flooding along and over Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent, the authority said in a news release.

There was flooding on properties along the road Wednesday morning and sustained wind speeds have since increased, according to conservation authority staff.

There is water on and over the roadway but "significant flow" across the road hasn't been happening yet.

Standing water continues to build up on properties and the authority said it is unclear how long flooding may last.

"Some forecasts suggest sustained wind speed may reduce overnight and other forecasts suggest the wind speed may momentarily drop Thursday morning but then pick back up during the day," the release said.

"Relief will be found as the winds switch to the west and northwest."

The authority is asking that the general public stay away from the area for their safety and to ensure emergency responders can access the area.

"Children especially should be kept away from the water," the release said.

"The previously issued flood watch remains in effect for other areas of the Lake Erie shoreline and is being extended through Thursday."

More from CBC Windsor: