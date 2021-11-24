Erie Shore Drive flooding in Chatham-Kent, public asked to avoid area
'Relief will be found as the winds switch to the west and northwest'
The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) is reporting that there is flooding along and over Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent, the authority said in a news release.
There was flooding on properties along the road Wednesday morning and sustained wind speeds have since increased, according to conservation authority staff.
There is water on and over the roadway but "significant flow" across the road hasn't been happening yet.
Standing water continues to build up on properties and the authority said it is unclear how long flooding may last.
"Some forecasts suggest sustained wind speed may reduce overnight and other forecasts suggest the wind speed may momentarily drop Thursday morning but then pick back up during the day," the release said.
"Relief will be found as the winds switch to the west and northwest."
The authority is asking that the general public stay away from the area for their safety and to ensure emergency responders can access the area.
"Children especially should be kept away from the water," the release said.
"The previously issued flood watch remains in effect for other areas of the Lake Erie shoreline and is being extended through Thursday."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?