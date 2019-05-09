Thousands without power in Windsor, including Enwin office
Widespread power outages hit downtown and west Windsor just before 11 a.m.
Enwin office is also without power
The Enwin Utilities outage map shows affected areas span from Walker Road to Ojibway Parkway and Sprucewood Avenue in LaSalle.
Barbara Pierce Marshall, manager of corporate communications and public relations for Enwin was unable to provide a reason for the outage — but mentioned the Enwin offices were also affected by the outage.
