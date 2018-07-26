Windsor entrepreneur Mark Boscariol has died

Well-known local business owner and entrepreneur Mark Boscariol has died.

The owner of two downtown Windsor restaurants — SnackBar-B-Q and the Downtown Pizza Co. — as well as Walkerville's Good Neighbour, has most recently been trying to tackle poverty in the core.

Boscariol planned to do that by asking his patrons to donate to the Little Things Matter program, which was initially part of the city's downtown improvement plan before council support was cut.

"If you can fix a porch light that can help deter crime on that street. If you can fix the porch of an elderly lady meaning she can live in that neighbourhood another year longer that's a force for good," Boscariol said to CBC News in the fall.

Boscariol also made room for Bike Windsor-Essex to move into one of his restaurant properties, after they were evicted from their former office.

One of his employees said the news is "very, very overwhelming" and staff are full of emotion.

Boscariol leaves behind a wife and a son. He was 51 years old, according to his Facebook profile.

His peers and friends are remembering him as a passionate advocate for the city:

Video: Lori Newton with <a href="https://twitter.com/webikefriendly?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@webikefriendly</a> says Mark Boscariol is “irreplaceable” and shocked by his death. <br><br>Not only will he be missed in the community, but Newton says she’s also thinking about his wife and young son that he leaves behind <a href="https://t.co/jaggKgTDRt">https://t.co/jaggKgTDRt</a> <a href="https://t.co/h1yBSBMszy">pic.twitter.com/h1yBSBMszy</a> —@JasonViauCBC

I miss Mark Boscariol already. The King of Downtown Windsor is gone. This photo is of the many happy times at WIFF together, with Mark and Nick Shields. We will honour you, my friend. <a href="https://twitter.com/WindsorFilmFest?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WindsorFilmFest</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WindsorStar?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WindsorStar</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/AM800News?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AM800News</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/snapdWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@snapdWindsor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CTVWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CTVWindsor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DWBIA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DWBIA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Windsor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Windsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/jnwtifsvza">pic.twitter.com/jnwtifsvza</a> —@VincentGeorgie

RIP Mark Boscariol, entrepreneur Extraordinaire and tireless champion of Windsor. You will be sorely missed. 😭 My ❤️ goes out to your wife and son. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/windsor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#windsor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ontario?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ontario</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/canada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#canada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/entrepreneur?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#entrepreneur</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/restaurantowner?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#restaurantowner</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ideaperson?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ideaperson</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/father?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#father</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/friend?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#friend</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqg</a> —@selaineweeks