City of Windsor COVID-19 enforcement blitz results in nearly 2 dozen charges
The city says it levied fines of $880 to those caught breaking the rules
The City of Windsor has been cracking down on COVID-19 restrictions violators over the past week in a blitz it says has resulted in 23 charges.
The city said it did 95 proactive COVID-19 checks and investigated 21 complaints made through calls to 3-1-1.
The city said that it informed residents and businesses about the step-up in enforcement prior to the blitz to give businesses time to make safety plans, put up signs and ensure that customers were physically distancing properly and wearing masks.
Of the 23 charges laid, 10 were for not having a safety plan, one was for not having signage, 11 were for not wearing a mask and one was for failure to observe physical distancing.
It says that those caught breaking the rules are facing an $880 fine.
"The proactive enforcement blitz will continue," the city said in a release on Monday.
