Windsor employment agency looks to match Ukrainian refugees with jobs

As war rages in Ukraine, many of the newcomers from the country who have arrived in Windsor are looking for work. One local employment agency is looking to help them.

The Forge Consulting Group, which works with businesses to help them fill positions, has already hired one Ukrainian refugee and has found a placement for another, and they say they're just getting started.

CEO Lindsay Darocy said there are a lot of job vacancies at the moment. There's also a lot of talent among the Ukrainian newcomers, and if its recognized and they are given a chance, it will benefit both them and this city, she said.

"We have many resumes, hundreds of resumes," said Darocy. "I hope to be able to place them in on a project, based on the needs of our clients. Potentially, maybe get them into the health-care system. We will do whatever we can to make that happen. I mean, the goal here is to help as many as possible, but even helping one is good."

Aleksandr Pavlenko was hired at the firm after arriving here in May.

He has created a Ukrainian-language website for the consulting firm that the community can use to find work here in Canada.

Now, they are using the site to make connections with displaced Ukrainians who want to come here to Windsor.

"We have a lot of health-care [sector workers], we have a lot of teachers and let's share this talent with the rest of the city."​​​​​- - Lindsey Darocy, CEO, The Forge Consulting Group

One of the newcomers is Olesia Fedoriak who just arrived days ago with her husband and their eight-year-old daughter. They are staying with a Windsor family. She was a teacher in Ukraine but said she's open to any work.



"I think I can work at a factory, or maybe dishwasher, maybe a assistant for a magazine store, supermarket," she said. "It's not a problem with me. I'm ready to work."

One challenge is that the professional qualifications of some of the refugees might not be accepted in Canada, so they might not be able to be employed in their chosen profession at first.

When Darocy saw the images of war-torn Ukraine she decided to help the refugees with donations. It then morphed into finding them jobs once she saw the talent.

"We have a lot of health-care [sector workers], we have a lot of teachers and let's share this talent with the rest of the city," Darocy said.