City of Windsor launches emergency alert system

A new emergency alert system is launching in Windsor.

Mayor Drew Dilkens said it will give subscribers bulletins on disasters such as tornadoes and large fires, in addition to any critical updates about the pandemic.

"As we see COVID-19 cases in the region in the days and weeks of course as they continue to rise, we see the risk of flooding on the horizon here, we ask that all residents sign up for this service," said Dilkens.

The city is asking residents to sign up by providing their cell phone, email address, home phone and home address. The home address information is important as it allows for geo-positional notifications to be sent out to affected areas

Alerts will be sent by email, text message, or phone call.

The City of Windsor encourages residents to register everyone in their family for the service. Each family member will have to be registered separately.

The city said residents will always have the option to remove their contact information in the event that they no longer wish to receive notifications. More emergency and non-emergency options will be added for residents to sign up for at a later date.

You can sign up for the service here: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085617765#/signup

