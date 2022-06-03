Windsor secures new EV feeder plant set to add 300 jobs in the region

The City of Windsor and Invest WindsorEssex (IWE) announced Friday they have secured a deal with a South Korean company that will feed the electric vehicle supply chain in the region.

City council has approved a lease, and the mayor has signed a letter of intent with the CEO of Dongshin Motech Ltd. — a manufacturing company that will produce aluminum casings for the electric vehicle batteries.

The casings will supply the Stellantis and LG Energy Solution joint-venture lithium-ion electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing plant is coming to Windsor.

The new facility will be 170,000-square-foot space with Dongshin Motech investing $60 million to locate operations in Windsor.

About 300 jobs are expected to be created.

The new plant will be located on 4.85 hectares (12 acres) of land near the Windsor International Airport. The city said the property for the new plant, located west of Wheelton Drive, has a "more than adequate" electricity supply to meet the factory's demand.

The city will also offer other supports to the new plant through the Economic Revitalization Community Improvement Plan program.

The deal with Dongshin Motech was formed when Mayor Drew Dilkens and IWE visited Poland, and was invited to tour operations of the South Korean company's plant there.

In a press release, the city and IWE said that securing the feeder plant "confirms the city of Windsor's position as the premier Canadian destination for electric vehicle component manufacturing."

More incentives for the company may come through the Ontario and federal governments, the city said.

According to the city, Dongshin Motech Ltd. employs about 600 people at facilities in South Korea, Poland and India.