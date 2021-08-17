Windsor is getting 11 new electric vehicle charging stations. Here's where they will be located
City says charging vehicles will be free for now
Electric and hybrid owners in Windsor will soon have more options for charging their vehicles, the City of Windsor announced Tuesday.
Eleven new charging stations will be installed on municipal property, the city said in a media release. Each station can charge two cars at once. The installation is expected to be complete by March.
Charging will be free of charge for now, and the city will be collecting data to "help determine the future needs of Windsor's electric vehicle charging infrastructure."
Previously, there was only one municipal charging station, installed on a trial basis at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said expanding the network will help the city stay on track to meet climate and energy efficiency goals.
"It also supports the next step of automobility by ensuring our region is at the forefront of innovation in the vehicle manufacturing sector, in alignment with the Windsor Works strategy to diversify the local economy," he said.
The project will cost $525,000 and ENWIN Utilities is providing in-kind contributions, the city said.
This month, construction is expected to start on the first station, located on Elsmere Avenue.
Here are the locations of the 11 charging stations:
- Municipal Garage 2, 406 Pelissier St. (two stations)
- WFCU Centre, 8787 McHugh St. (two stations)
- Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, 2555 Pulford St.
- Municipal Lot 5, 78 Riverside Drive W.
- Municipal Lot 35, 1025 Elsmere Ave.
- Municipal Lot 34, 1 Festival Plaza
- Municipal Lot 4-1, 0 Lincoln Rd. at Ottawa Street
- Municipal Lot 10, 445 City Hall Square
- Mic Mac Park Complex, 1125 Prince Rd.