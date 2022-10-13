Voters make their municipal election issues known on our election issue whiteboard
Residents who swung by our booth at Open Streets Windsor gave their most important issues on our election issue whiteboard.
CBC Windsor asked voters for their thoughts at a recent Open Streets Windsor event
The municipal election is Oct. 24, and residents who swung by our booth at Open Streets Windsor shared their most important issues on our election issues whiteboard. Here's part one of what they had to say.
We'd also like to hear your thoughts. Click here to submit them to our team, or email windsor@cbc.ca.