Fringe and splinter parties have a place, says university prof

A political science professor advises against ruling out the influence of fringe and splinter parties.

While parties such as the Rhino Party and Communist Party are unlikely to be a threat in the upcoming election, splinter parties like the People's Party of Canada should not be underestimated, says University of Windsor political science professor Lydia Miljan.

"So if we take a look at the Greens, the Greens can pull votes away from the Liberals and the NDP, and so they would be problematic for either of those parties," said Miljan.

It's also been done with the political right. She points to an election in the 1993, when the Reform Party overtook the Conservatives.

"Then you had that split of right of centre vote, which made it nearly impossible for for a conservative government to be formed," said Miljan, adding that when the PC party of Canada united with the Canadian Alliance — the name adopted by the Reform Party later, they were finally able to form a government.

Miljan said much of the support for the People's Party of Canada this time comes from the anti-vaccination movement, but one has to be careful when assuming who they are.

"Initially they were painted as almost the rednecks but when you look at polling data, the person who is actually most likely to be an anti-vaxxer is probably traditionally a Trudeau supporter or Liberal supporter. It's a woman in the suburbs but she just happens to not trust conventional medicine," said Miljan.

Miljan adds that even though people may gravitate toward a fringe or splinter party ideologically, when it comes to time to vote they may stick with a mainstream party so as to not split the vote.

"And I suspect some of those PPC supporters who are putting signs out, at the end of the day might not even vote for the party realizing that if their desire is to vote out Justin Trudeau voting PPC is not going to do it for them," said Miljan.

Jeremy Palko has never run in an election before. He's been a member of the pro-life Christian Heritage Party for about a year, a party even further right than the People's Party. As the candidate for Essex he said he doesn't expect his party to win this time, but that is the long term goal.

"And I believe that there is support that can be gained. And even if it's a voice in the wilderness, so to speak, to try and draw the conservatives and people who identify as conservative to realize that that party has gone left, that they are really a Liberal-lite in terms of their positions and their policies and even the PPC falls short," said Palko.

Christian Heritage Party election signs dot the landscape in LaSalle. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Margaret Villamizar has been running in elections for the Marxist-Leninist Party since 1979. She also doesn't expect to win, but she said her party brings issues to the table that otherwise wouldn't be there.

"Our party is not an electoral machine as such. It participates in elections yes. But it's a party that operates all year round. We're activists involved in the life of our communities," she said.

At the end of the day, Miljan said in order for a party to make a real difference they have to obtain seats, and to obtain lots of seats "you have to go for that mushy middle. You have to be a coalition of different interests."

"So the Liberals have been able to be a coalition of both socially progressive issues and historically they've had some fiscal conservatives in there."

Essex Green Party candidate Nancy Pancheshan doesn't expect to win the seat but says she'd be happy if mainstream parties adopted Green Party policies.

"At least if the the parties copy the ideas of Green that's a win. That's a win for all of us, for the common good."